Get a Dell 15.6-inch laptop with a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti for $750

Once again, Dell's Inspiron 15 7000 laptop with a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti tucked inside can be had for $750.

It seems this laptop is perpetually on sale for $800, down from its supposed $1,050 list price. Very often it can be had for $50 less using a promo code—this time it's 50OFF699 that yields the discount.

As configured, it's a serviceable laptop for gaming on the machine's 15.6-inch IPS display with a native 1920x1080 resolution. Helping the GPU along is a Core i5-7300HQ Kaby Lake processor and 8GB of DDR4-2400 RAM (the laptop supports up to 32GB of RAM). There's also a 256GB SSD. This is not a monster configuration, obviously, but the price reflects that.

You can grab this laptop here. The promo code also works on a few other configurations, which you can browse here.

