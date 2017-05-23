Get 50 percent off The Witcher 3 during RPG week on GOG

It's Role-Playing Week over on GOG.com, and over the next six days you can get discounts on a handful of different RPGs. One of the highlights is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition, which is down to £17.49 / $21.74.

If you've got the game already, but haven't checked out any of the DLC, you can get 50 percent off Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine too. Hearts of stone is down to £4 / $5, and you're tasked with defeating a ruthless bandit captain, Olgierd von Everec. The final Witcher 3 expansion, Blood and Wine, is £8 / $10, and it adds an extra 30 hours of gameplay to an already massive game.

You'll also find The Witcher and The Witcher 2 in the sale, along with all kinds of versions of Pillars of Eternity and its expansions. Tyranny, the evil campaign follow up to Pillars of Eternity, is also cheaper than normal. Both Legend of Grimrock games, and both System Shock and System Shock 2 can also be grabbed for very cheap.

