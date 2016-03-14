Gears of War: Ultimate Edition patch will hopefully fix the game

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition released earlier this month and, as Tyler noted last week, suffers from a handful of performance issues. The studio responsible for the remake, The Coalition, has reportedly confirmed a new patch which will roll out next week, according to DSO Gaming. While it doesn't appear to address every issue raised about the port, it's definitely a start.

Key updates include performance optimizations, Ambient Occlusion tweaks, and "refactor of texture settings to better reflect VRAM requirements and to better manage the texture levels for each setting". I think the short version of that last point is, the game will run better. Mouse smoothing has also been disabled.

Meanwhile, The Coalition is looking into a handful of other issues, including NAT problems, long matchmaking times, textures not loading in correctly and Achievements not unlocking. Support for ultra-wide resolutions is also being considered by the studio, which is currently working on Gears of War 4 (which is looking increasingly likely to hit PC).

Hopefully these problems are smoothed out, because Tyler's performance assessment was pretty dire: "Gears of War Ultimate Edition has all the problems we're used to dealing with, only there's no opportunity for fans to mod in fixes," he wrote. These technical flaws are also discussed in our review of the port.