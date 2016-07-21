Gears of War 4 campaign footage unites father and son

When Phil caught up with Microsoft’s Phil Spencer earlier this year, the head of Xbox suggested console-exclusive games which make sense on PC will likely wind up on PC. Just five minutes into the company’s E3 press conference last month and it was revealed Gears of War 4 will be “exclusive to Xbox and Windows 10.”

Ahead of its October 11 release, the latest in-game campaign footage showcases a typical mix of pensive exploration and speaker-busting action combat, not to mention a fierce storm towards the trailer’s end. The star of the show this time round is JD—the son of past protagonist Marcus Fenix—however the segment above confirms that his father, now noticeably older, joins in the action along the way.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Microsoft also confirmed that although not playable in the main campaign, players will fill the boots of Marcus Fenix via the game’s multiplayer and returning Horde Mode. Here’s a quick look at one of its multiplayer maps, Forge:

As for the campaign, the official blurb reads: “JD, Del, Kait and Marcus Fenix are in pursuit of creatures called the Swarm. With their village destroyed and Kait's mom abducted, the squad gives chase through the wilds of Sera and must battle through an incredible storm.”

Gears of War 4 is due to launch October 11 as one of Xbox One’s cross-platform Play Anywhere games.