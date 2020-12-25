PC Gamer Hardware Awards: What is the best keyboard of 2020?

Most PC gamers are familiar with the benefits of a mechanical gaming keyboard in 2020 and for that very reason we're seeing new keyboards, new companies even, gunning for your attention (and cash). It's probably the single most common email I receive in my inbox: a brand new gaming keyboard has landed.

That leaves more than enough options to choose from for yours truly. Hence why we've been busy testing as many as is feasibly possible over the past 12 months to find the top kit to recommend in our best gaming keyboard guide. Also I get giddy at the sight of a new and exciting keyboard, which goes some way to explaining my growing collection of them.

Yet I often find myself returning to a singular model: the Logitech G915. In an ideal world I would be utilising my dreamboat Topre Realforce R2, an absolute dream to work on. But since I use a Varidesk Pro Plus 36 standing desk, a wireless keyboard such as the Logitech is a better fit. The reason I mention this is because one such nomination for today's award is the smaller, but otherwise nearly identical, Logitech G915 TKL.

But this, sadly, isn't my decision to make alone. And a few other nominees have made the list, those which the PC Gamer hardware team is ready to vouch for.

We've got the Corsair K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical gaming keyboard, which comes with everything you could want on a gaming keyboard… and a little more. That includes an iCUE dial, optical switches, per-key lighting, and hardy PBT keycaps. Then there's the Mountain Everest Max, a new arrival on the scene but one which our Dave's grown fond of for its modularity, style, and hot-swappable switches.

Best gaming keyboard 2020: the nominees

Best gaming keyboard 2020 nominee Logitech G915 TKL

A miniaturised version of the G915, the G915 TKL cuts off the numpad to offer a bit more space for your gaming mouse to manoeuvre. Besides that, it offers the same great Logitech wireless connectivity as its bigger sibling and features a decent 40-hour battery life with its per-key RGB lighting ablaze.

Best gaming keyboard 2020 nominee Corsair K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical

Corsair's grabbed the premium gaming keyboard concept and ran with it. The K100 is massive, fully-featured, and comes with near enough every added extra you might possibly want from a gaming keyboard in 2020. It's a great buy for streamers, too, with some handy Elgato-compatible hotkeys down the left-hand side.

Best gaming keyboard 2020 nominee Mountain Everest Max

A newcomer in the gaming keyboard game, Mountain is going big with the Everest Max, as the name suggests. A modular design means you can switch the numpad from right to left of the main board, and a media control panel with customisable display. Even the key switches are customisable thanks to a hot-swappable PCB. If you want a board with plenty of customisation options, the Everest Max is it.

That's not to say we've not seen heaps of great gaming keyboards this year besides, yet these stand out as a few favourites of ours. You can find out which one gets our Gear of the Year 2020 award on New Years, so stay tuned for that.