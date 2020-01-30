Who will make the FIFA 20 Future Stars list?

Who will the FIFA 20 Future Stars be? It's another big week for EA's peerless football sim, and it's here to recognise those footballing starlets that are rising through the ranks to strike fear into first-XI players the world over.

Recently it was the FIFA 20 Headliners event that had FUT players excitedly scanning their card pack openings for those powerful players, but now we're looking ahead to the players that promise to delight us in the stands, on the TV, and in our FUT squads for many years to come. So, here's what the Future Stars FIFA 20 promo is, when it's coming, and the full list once they've been unveiled—so watch this space

As with pretty much all of EA's promos—besides TOTW—we can expect this latest one to land at the normal time. That makes the FIFA 20 Future Stars release date January 30, 2020, at 6pm GMT, if something abnormal happens. The observant among you will have noticed that that's today, so make sure you check back here to see the full finalists.

Who qualifies as a FIFA 20 Future Star?

To be eligible for this 23-man squad, a player needs to be under 23 years of age, and must not have appeared as a FS in previous years. If the promotion is anything like last year, the players selected will get huge, meta-threatening stat buffs.

For example, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Vinicius Junior, and Trent Alexander-Arnold made the cut last year, and lucky players could take advantage of their monster stats if they packed them.

FIFA 20 Future Stars predictions

When it comes to this year's collection, a number of potential names jump out. Dortmund sensation Erling Braut Haaland must make an experience, as he scored no fewer than five times in his first few matches for the German club. He's 19.

And then there's Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, who this Portsmouth fan is quite concerned about facing in an upcoming FA cup tie. The £6 million youngster has scored ten goals in all competitions, and has been one of the few things Gunners fans have been able to shout about this season.