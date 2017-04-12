Frozen Synapse 2 explores neat new features at the PC Gamer Weekender

The original Frozen Synapse is a wonderfully original game that captured Tom Francis' heart when he reviewed it back in 2011. Its sequel, the aptly named Frozen Synapse 2, promises a more refined and thoughtful experience which, although delayed from its planned 2016 release slot, aims to wow us again later this year.

Frozen Synapse 2 was first revealed at last year's PC Gamer Weekender—and Mode 7 co-founder Ian Hardingham returned to this year's event to explain how the quirky turn-based tactics game is coming along, and how it'll better its forerunner with neat new features and mechanics.

Over to you, Mr Hardingham: