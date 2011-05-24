Free-to-play Ghost Recon game announced: Ghost Recon Online

Ubisoft have just announced Ghost Recon Online, a free-to-play multiplayer game in their near-future combat series. It's a primarily third-person shooter with an unusual cover system, three player classes, and unlockable weapons and abilities. It's built for 16-player games, uses dedicated servers and is exclusive to PC. There's no server browser, but there is a party system to let you play with friends. We've had a play of it, see what we thought in our Ghost Recon Online preview . We've also got the first trailer , showing a lot of the class abilities in action. Screenshots below.