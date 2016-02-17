Free Sega game for all at the PC Gamer Weekender

I've been hyping Total War: Warhammer's appearance atthe PC Gamer Weekender since timeimmemorial. I mean, have you seen it? Creative Assembly looks like it'streating Warhammer with the same reverence itapplied to Alien, meaning there's every chance it'll be the big-budget Warhammer epic we went misty-eyed dreaming about as children. Today, Sega has revealed the rest of its offerings for the PC Gamer Weekender, including a rather marvellous competition.

Total War: Arena will be on the show floor, joined by the latest from the Company of Heroes devs and, by popular demand: Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 2. Seventy-two PCs will be running over 20 Sega games.

Anyone who visits the Sega Zone and plays a Sega game will be given a themed scratchcard that guarantees a free copy of a Sega something. Even better, 10 of those scratchcards will entitle the holder to the entire Sega Steam catalogue up to December 2015. That's over 250 games.

If you happen to be a football boffin, you can indulge your love of being right in Sega's Football Manager Pub Quiz for the chance to appear in Football Manager 2017. There's room for 30 teams of four, so be sure to register ahead of time.

The PC Gamer Weekender takes place March 5-6 at London's Old Truman Brewery. Use the code PCG20 and you get get 20% off tickets—book here!