Free indie horror SCP: Containment Breach gets a new update full of low-fi scares

You know what's better than free games? Free updates for your free games. We recently covered our 50 favorite free games , including the excellently scary SCP: Containment Breach. SCP just announced an update to version 0.8 on its website that gives us even more scary stuff to check out. For free—did I mention the freeness?

Rich had fun with the “ bulbous white Tellytubby ” monster in SCP, and the suitably scary atmosphere. The game's main mechanic is in timing your character's blinking. Wait, wait, stay with me. The most dangerous enemy in the game, codenamed SCP-173, can't move while you're looking directly at him. You can reset your blink-timer at any time, but blinking at the wrong time allows SCP-173 free reign to mess you up, like being in a room full of Weeping Angels from Doctor Who.

There's an array of creepy monsters in addition to the white Tellytubby thing, and each of them sounds awful in their own way. If you're in the mood for a good horror game, look past the low-fidelity graphics and check out the new version of SCP: Containment Breach.

Image via Edge Online .