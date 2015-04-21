Popular

Fractal announces open-interior Define S case

Fractal Design has announced a new addition to the company's Define family of PC cases. The Define S maintains the Define family's signature sound-dampening, but with a far more open internal layout than its predecessors.

The Define S loses the standard hard drive cage in favor of a more open and customizable internal chamber. Three hard drive trays are located vertically behind the front partition of the motherboard tray, able to accommodate a 3.5" or 2.5" drive apiece. There's also space for an additional two SSDs in trays behind the motherboard.

The case has an air cooling-friendly layout: it supports positioning the CPU heatsink in-line with airflow, or can support water cooling via radiators up to 420mm in the top and 360mm in the front. Size-wise, the Define S is slightly smaller than the R5, but can still accommodate a standard-sized ATX motherboard or micro ATX or mini ITX.

The Define S will be available in June 2015 for $80 MSRP for the standard model, or with a large window side panel for $90.

