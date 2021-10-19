Fortnite's Dune crossover features the goofiest looking sandworm ever

Fortnite's latest crossover is with none other than Dune, Denis Villeneuve's upcoming big-screen take on Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel. You won't find Sting in a diaper amidst any of the many new cosmetics, I'm sorry to say, but you will catch a glimpse of what I'm pretty sure is the goofiest-looking sandworm ever envisioned.

The dread Shai-Hulud:

(Image credit: Warner Bros Pictures)

The durrr Shai-Hulud:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite, to be fair, isn't exactly known for its note-for-note adaptations of other properties, a fact you might also have picked up on while witnessing Paul Atreides, Muad'Dib, last Duke of House Atreides, Madhi of the Fremen, and founder of the Atreides Empire, throwing hands with a bipedal unicorn armed with a giant spoonful of Froot Loops. The stillsuits are nicely detailed, but this is definitely more Fornite than Frank.

Here's what's on tap:

Outfits:

Paul Atreides Outfit : Beyond fear, his destiny awaits. (Comes with an alt masked Style)

: Beyond fear, his destiny awaits. (Comes with an alt masked Style) Chani Outfit: A powerful Fremen warrior and skilled survivalist.

Sadly, as I said, you cannot rock this look, which I think is a real missed opportunity:

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Along with the new outfits, there are also accessories:

Ornithopter Glider : Multi-winged attack ship

: Multi-winged attack ship Fremkit Back Bling : Essential for survival on the harsh desert world of Dune.

: Essential for survival on the harsh desert world of Dune. Chani's Satchel Back Bling : Chani's personal Fremkit.

: Chani's personal Fremkit. Sand Walk Emote : Walk like Arrakis natives.

: Walk like Arrakis natives. Twinblades Pickaxe : The weapon of choice for an Atreides warrior.

: The weapon of choice for an Atreides warrior. Maker Hooks Pickaxe: A Fremen hook used to ride sandworms.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

All of the items above will go live at 8 pm ET on October 19, and will be available individually or in two bundles: The Dune Bundle, which will include both outfits and back blings plus the Stickworm Loading Screen, and the Dune Gear Bundle, with the Maker Hooks Pickaxe, Twinblades Pickaxe, Ornithopter Glider, and Sand Walk Emote. Full details are up at epicgames.com.