Fortnite's creative Playground mode is coming soon

Fortnite’s Playground mode, a limited time event announced last month, is coming soon. The mode was listed in the new updates message over the weekend, accompanied by a brief description: “Let your creativity run wild on your own private island!” I’m always moaning about never being able to build anything cool in regular Battle Royale, so this sounds like just the ticket.

A private island doesn’t have to be a lonely place, either. The original announcement from May mentioned that you could be joined by your squad.

“Battle and build to your heart's content with an extended period of time to roam around the map as well as increased resource generation. All treasure chests and ammo crates will be spawned, try droppin’ in different spots and scope out the loot. Friendly fire is on so you can scrimmage with your squad (up to 4 friends per match), but fear not you’ll respawn immediately.”

Not only does it sound like a good way to get those creative juices flow, absent pesky enemies trying to destroy your elaborate fortress, it may also serve as a great way to train. Instead of learning to play in Save the World, which is completely different from Battle Royale, you’ll be able to explore the map learn the ropes on your own island.

Like the 50 vs. 50 mode, it won’t stick around forever, but that might not always be the case. Epic considers this the first step in making a creative mode, which seems like something that would make more sense as a permanent fixture.