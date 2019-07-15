Fortnite Season 9 closes this weekend with (probably) a giant monster fight

Fortnite tends to end its seasons with a bang, and the finale to Season 9 is coming up this weekend. In past season finales we've seen a variety of world-altering cataclysms, and Season 9 looks like it's gearing up for a clash of titans.

Countdown timers around the Fortnite's battle royale island have appeared in the game, and they're pointing to 7 p.m. BST (thanks, Eurogamer). That's likely when you'll want to log in to catch the main event that marks the end of the season.

Whatever happens, it seems most likely that it'll involve a fight of massive proportions. In the red corner, there's the gargantuan robot that's being constructed at the Pressure Plant in the crater of the volcano. In the blue corner, there's the entity known as the Cattus Monster, which has been charging around in the distance off the coast for the last while.

Whatever happens between the two behemoths is likely to change to landscape significantly, and that's probably why the public service announcement posters around the island have advised players, "when danger strikes, take the high ground." If you decide to watch the proceedings, you may want to head for one of the floating platforms scattered around the island.