Epic is exploring a Fortnite respawn system

Whether Epic took a cue from Apex Legends or not, producer Zack Estep confirmed during a Fortnite AMA that a respawn system for squad play is a possibility and that we'll know more soon.

"We’ve been considering this mechanic for a while and have been exploring it. Want to make sure we give it the time it needs and fully understand its impact on the game as a whole. Look for further updates during Season 8."

Plenty of players, including Ninja, DrLupo, and Cloakzy, are open to the idea. I am too! I love the amazing comebacks Apex's respawn system allows for. Respawning makes for much more dramatic pacing and less downtime between matches if you're not the best player on a squad. Fortnite could really do with a system that gives inexperienced players a bit more leeway with failure. But hey, we could all be wrong here.

Whether we get a respawn system or not, improvements to team communication are confirmed for Season 8.

Design lead Eric Williamson has the word: "There are some improvements coming in Season 8 that will help with map markers & team communication, and we're always mindful of how we can make these areas better."

Join hands in prayer for a ping system on par with Apex Legends. Fortnite's current map marker is nice for plotting the next loot spot, but little else. I dream of the day I can play a successful squad match with voice chat turned off.

We'll see those improvements soon when Fortnite Season 8 begins next week.