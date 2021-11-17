Fortnite re-introduces shopping carts and the B.R.U.T.E mech

The latest Fortnite patch sees the return of two classic items: the shopping cart and the B.R.U.T.E mech.

Shopping carts were vaulted back in Season 8 after being around since Season 4. They were pretty damn great for whizzing around the map, being able to gain some serious speed when heading down steep declines. It was a handy vehicle for things like healing on the move too, being able to push your pal away from the storm while they bandaged up.

There is something to be said about the fact that shopping carts have now been in the game twice, despite the Epic Games Store not even having a shopping cart function—though it's finally arriving sometime soon. Director of publishing strategy Sergiy Galyonkin poked a bit of fun at it, tweeting "many people have been asking about a shopping cart on Twitter for some reason, so here it is," alongside a picture of Fortnite's vehicle.

The patch also sees the return of the B.R.U.T.E mech from Season X, in the form of a slightly weaker Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. The beefy bipedal got its fair share of complaints when it was added, with players saying it was too overpowered and difficult to counter. Epic did nerf them before being vaulted one season later. It was left in creative mode, but then had to be removed in Season 2 Chapter 6 for stability reasons. The B.R.U.T.E isn't back in full force just yet though. It needs to be funded before it gets fully added to the game, needing one billion bars handed in at donation stations.

Aside from old-but-golds returning, the new patch somewhat bizarrely introduces a Naruto skin. Fortnite's classic Save the World mode and player-created maps also offer EXP now, which is neat. You can check out the full patch notes over at Epic Games.