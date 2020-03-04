Fortnite TNTina's Trials: Where are The Rig, Hydro 16, and Logjam Woodworks?

Where is the Fortnite Logjam Woodworks landmark? How about Hydro 16? Fortnite Chapter 2 week 3 is here, and with it comes a new mission. This week, it's TNTina's Trials, which tasks you with completing a bunch of challenges focused on explosives and general mayhem. The final challenge asks you to land at a bunch of different locations, including The Rig, Hydro 16, and the Logjam Woodworks.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Rig is located on the southeastern shore of the map, but you probably already knew that. Logjam Woodworks is just a quick swim and jog to the northeast of that, on the northern edge of Slurpy Swamp. You can then take a slightly longer jaunt eastward to Hydro 16, the massive dam that opens up into the large body of water in the southern half of the map.

Since the challenge is to specifically "land" at each of these locations, we're not so sure you can pull this off in one go. It's a pretty easy challenge all things said, though, so you can definitely knock it out in ten minutes or so.

