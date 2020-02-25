Every vault location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Where are Fornite's new vaults located? What the hell are vaults? Keep readin, friendo. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 has introduced a ton of new elements as part of its Top Secret storyline. While there's plenty of uniquely new additions, it seems like Fortnite is taking another page out of Apex Legends' book by adding in unlockable vaults in multiple locations. You can also grab the new mythic weapons while you're there.

So where are these big ol' vaults, and how do you get your greedy mitts into them? Read on to find out.

Fortnite vault locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

All the vaults are located at each of the secret agent bases scattered around the map. The picture above will show you where each vault is. Remember that to get into a vault, you'll need the mini-boss' special keycard, so go and defeat them, taking their mythic weapon as well.

Vault 1 location: You'll find Skye's vault in the northwest corner of the map, at her secret base that looks like a shark carved out of an island cliffside.

Vault 2: Meowscles' vault is located in the northeast corner of the map, on a large yacht that you won't miss. Look in the lower decks.

Vault 3: TNTina's vault is located at the Rig in the southeast portion of the map, just a bit southwest of Slurpy Swamp.

Vault 4 location: Brutus' vault is located in the east portion of the map, south of Dirty Docks. You'll find him in the Grove.

Vault 5 location: Midas' vault is located at the Agency, which is the dead center of the map.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

What's in each Fortnite vault?

Vault 1 (Skye): 4 supply caches, 1 supply crate.

Vault 2 (Meowscles): 2 supply caches, 1 supply crate.

Vault 3 (TNTina): 1 supply cache, 1 supply crate, 3 ammo boxes, 3 chests.

Vault 4 (Brutus): 4 supply caches, 1 supply crate, 4 ammo boxes.

Vault 5 (Midas): 2 supply caches, 1 supply crate, 4 ammo boxes, 4 slurp cans, 2 chests.

Midas' vault seems to be a pretty clear winner, considering the variety of loot you can pull, but Brutus' and TNTina's vault will probably also do the trick for you.

