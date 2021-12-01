The Air Jordan shoe craze is reportedly coming to Fortnite

The latest fashion craze in Fortnite? Jordan sneakers and hoodies, according to some new leaks from dataminer FN_Assist that have been reiterated by folks like HypeX and iFireMonkey.

The short version? We're getting Michael Jordan shoes, hoodies, and other cosmetic items, all based on the iconic basketball player's brand. At least getting these new Jordans won't mean having to wait in line outside a Nike store or Foot Locker at the crack of dawn. Unless Epic has some other tricks up its sleeve.

Here's everything we know about Fortnite x Jordan and what items you can pick up during the collaboration.

Fortnite x Jordan cosmetics

Don't worry, Fortnite isn't going to start selling individual shoes... yet, I hope. The Jordan cosmetics come in the form of two new skins with various alternate outfits. Take a peek below.

There's also a new back bling based on the Air Jordan 11 Retro Cool Grey shoes, plus or minus a couple of minor differences, seen in the top left of the above image. Why spend $400 on a pair of shoes when you can spend V-bucks?

A "dunk" emote has also been leaked, but no video seems to have surfaced just yet. Players who complete a series of "Trickshot Challenges" will also receive this free basketball spray.

Like the Balenciaga collaboration before it, the Fortnite x Jordan collab will also come with a new Creative Mode map that players can goof off in and explore. From what we can see in the leaked images below, it looks like a blend of high-end retail store and trippy art gallery, complete with its own basketball court.

#Fortnite x Jordan Creative Map 'Jumpman Zone' promo images:"Venture on scavenger hunts to discover Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” artifacts, complete Trickshot Challenges and unlock Jumpman-inspired MVP areas." pic.twitter.com/nE88tgFc8cNovember 30, 2021 See more

Further details remain scarce for now, but according to FN_Assist the Fortnite x Jordan collaboration will drop on December 1.

I've got to admit, even with the ludicrous tales of sneakerheads hunting for shoes like feral predators (I can't judge, I build Gunpla), this is a way cooler collaboration than Balenciaga. Maybe LeBron is a bigger star to kids than Michael Jordan these days, but the brand is still synonymous with basketball, and much more geared towards a youthful fandom than the glitzy sleaze of Balenciaga.

Considering Epic is very much into the idea of building its own metaverse, I wouldn't be shocked if we saw more granular customization options for Fortnite avatars in the future and—appropriately enough—sneaker brands might be how we take our first steps there.

In the meantime, don't forget that Fortnite Chapter 3 is coming up real soon.