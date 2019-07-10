Fortnite has a new grenade that summons airstrikes

Fortnite Season 10's latest update introduces a new kind of grenade into the world. It's harmless, don't worry—unless you're terrified of red smoke. What you really have to worry about is what that red smoke attracts. It's an airstrike, and you should get out of the way.

When you toss it, 20 missiles spawn above the smoke and hit random places within nine meters of the grenade. If you're hit by a missile, you'll take 75 damage, while buildings will take 200. Very handy if you need to clear out a makeshift fort infested with enemies.

Check out the patch notes below:

Airstrike

A thrown canister of colored smoke that calls in a flurry of missiles from above.

Once the canister comes to rest, missiles will spawn after a short delay.

Missiles spawn about 120 meters above the smoke canister.

Missiles aim for random points within a 9 meters radius of the thrown object.

A total of 20 missiles are spawned.

Each missile has an explosion radius of 3.5 meters.

Each missile deals 75 damage to players and 200 damage to structures.

Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, Supply Drops, Vending Machines, and Llamas.

Drops in stacks of 1.

Max stack size of 2.

Legendary variant.

You can start throwing them at unsuspecting people and buildings now.