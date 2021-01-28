Fortnite is getting a Gangnam Style emote because I guess it's 2012 again

If time means nothing in the current state of the world, I guess that can apply for infamous K-pop songs that are almost a decade old. Yup, Gangnam Style, the ludicrously popular hit from Psy, is going to be a new emote in Fortnite.

The tease came from none other than the official Korean Fortnite Twitter account on Thursday. Strangely, there's no audio, but maybe that was intentional, because who can mistake that pony-stepping dance for anything else?

오 오 오 오..... 커밍쑨.. pic.twitter.com/mcQ7wxE8UhJanuary 28, 2021

And in case you were wondering, yes, the North American Fortnite account retweeted the video, so the emote should be available for us (and probably our European friends) as well.

Data miner HYPEX managed to acquire a video of the emote in its full glory, if you care to check it out.

Of course, the original song needs no introduction for anyone who happened to be alive in ye ol' 2012. The original video is at nearly four billion views, launched Psy into the hearts and minds of many western fans, and was imitated by everyone from 20,000-strong flash mobs to NASA astronauts. Let yourself be earwormed once again.

It's not entirely certain if Gangnam Style will be a traversal emote, letting players pony-step around the Season 5 map, but we can hope. Given the announcement, it's likely we'll see it very soon in the item shop for anywhere from 200 to 500 V-bucks.