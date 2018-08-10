How to follow Fortnite's Snobby Shores treasure map for easy battle stars

Fortnite Season 5's week five challenges are here, and another treasure hunt is among them. This week, you'll need to 'follow the treasure map found in Snobby Shores', or just use our guide and skip to the good stuff. Either way, the Snobby Shores treasure location isn't far from the map.

Just head north to Haunted Hills and you'll find the battle star hidden on top of the northeast building. Take a look at the GIF above and maps below to pinpoint the location.

