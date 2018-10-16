Fortnite developer Epic Games sues two YouTubers over alleged cheating

Epic Games is suing two YouTubers for their alleged use and promotion of Fortnite cheats.

Filed with the North Carolina Eastern District Court for "Copyright Infringement", the complaint is against Brandon Lucas and Colton Conter—otherwise known as 'Golden Modz' and 'Excentric'.

A copy of the complaint was obtained by Torrent Freak, within which Epic says: "This is a copyright infringement, breach of contract, and tortious interference case in which the Defendants are infringing Epic’s copyrights by injecting unauthorized cheat software (‘cheats’ or ‘hacks’) into the copyright protected code of Epic’s popular video game Fortnite."

Epic then suggests both Lucas and Conter collaborate on streams together to promote so-called "magical powers". Torrent Freak quotes Lucas as saying "at the end of the stream, I’m gonna do a three month of Fortnite magical powers giveaway. Definitely not cheats—wink wink—its magical powers okay" in a now removed video. In this video, titled 'Golden Modz sued by Fortnite', Lucas discusses Epic's intervention.

In the complaint, Epic continues: "Lucas is operating these websites and selling these cheats and accounts for his own personal enrichment. He posts videos of people using the cheats for the same reason. His ill-gotten gains come at the expense of Epic and members of the Fortnite community."

This news follows Epic Games' recent purchase of anti-cheat firm Kamu—whose anti-cheat services it'd used with Fortnite before the acquisition.

Thanks, gamesindustry.biz.