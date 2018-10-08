Fortnite dev Epic Games buys anti-cheat firm Kamu

Fortnite creator Epic Games has purchased Kamu—a security firm based in Helsinki whose 'Easy Anti-Cheat' provides players with a "holistic anti–cheat service".

According to its company website, Kamu serves over 100 million PC players around the world and has worked with Epic on Fortnite for the past several months. As Andy reported last week, scammers are targeting Fortnite cheaters with data-stealing malware—thus the acquisition highlights Epic's commitment to catching rule-breaking players.

According to gamesindustry.biz, Epic's Tim Sweeney strives to make Fortnite "fair for all players", while admitting "building and launching games today is incredibly challenging, and only half the battle." To this end, he says: "Kamu's tools for managing live games help developers grow and sustain their games successfully after launch."

Kamu's CEO Simon Allaeys adds: "Joining the Epic family is not only a childhood dream come true, but a huge boost for our mission to help developers create beautiful gaming experiences. Battling cheating in games was just the start; today our products also help developers stay competitive by identifying player needs as quickly as they emerge."

You can find more information on Kamu's flagship Easy Anti-Cheat service here.