Where to destroy sandcastles in Fortnite

Fortnite season 6 week 10's challenges are here, and players have another opportunity to earn a ton of bonus XP. There's the usual assortment of quests, but one in particular is asking you to visit a specific location and let out your inner bully.

This week, Epic wants you to destroy three sandcastles, plus build three sandcastles

We're writing this a little bit before the challenge goes live, but thankfully we know of one location in Fortnite that should hold enough sandcastles to complete at least one part of this quest.

Sandcastle location

You want to head to the shoreline just across from the female Oros island, in the southwest corner of the map. It's a short stretch of sandy beach, with a small tent, couch, and firepit sitting around.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find three sandcastles conveniently located around the tent. All you should need to do is walk up to them and interact with them in order to stomp some little kid's dreams to dust.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

