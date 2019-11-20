Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 has been extended to February

We're half-way through Fortnite Chapter 2's first season, but Epic's decided to extend it beyond the regular ten weeks, keeping it around until an unspecified date in February.

"With a new year comes new beginnings," Epic's update reads. "Last year we celebrated 14 Days of Fortnite over the holidays. This year we’ve got even more content for you to unwrap, including new game features, free rewards and a live experience that you won’t want to miss. To prepare for all the new holiday-themed updates, we will be extending Chapter 2’s first season into early February. Get ready for winter!"

Last year, Epic extended Season 7 until the end of February, giving the team a well-deserved break over the holidays, so the current extension is likely for the same reason.

Thankfully, the holidays are a bit like a mini-season, so you'll still have new stuff to keep you content until Season 2 begins early next year. Besides, you can't be tired of trying to catch fish in a war zone yet.

Epic also released a new update today, bringing back daily challenges, adding DirectX 12 support and squashing some bugs. Check out the Fortnite patch notes. And here's everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2.