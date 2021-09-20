This plain white shirt that says Fortnite on it costs $1000

If you convert American dollars to Fortnite's highest-possible V-bucks bundle (13,500 V-bucks for $80), you'd need 168,750 V-bucks to purchase this new T-shirt that says "Fortnite."

Balenciaga, the luxury fashion house founded in Spain and currently located in Paris, has announced a new collaboration with Fortnite creator Epic Games to make a line of real-life shirts, jackets, and hats that cost more than you or I make in a week.

How about this baseball cap? It costs $395, but it says "Fortnite" on the front and "Retail Row" spelled out in various languages.

(Image credit: Balenciaga/Epic Games)

Or maybe this white hoodie for $725, if you wanted to play the world's most dangerous version of "don't spill the spaghetti on your laundry."

(Image credit: Balenciaga/Epic Games)

Maybe you need a collared shirt for that weekend date. Your prospective love interest will surely be floored that you not only have $995 to blow on a button-up but that you also pronounce Retail Row as "Corso Commercio."

(Image credit: Balenciaga/Epic Games)

Of course, you want to have something warm at the ready in case you need to wrap up at whatever Alpine ski resort your parents own. This $1,300 denim jacket will go swimmingly with your oversized snow pants.

(Image credit: Balenciaga/Epic Games)

All of Balenciaga's Fortnite items go on sale tomorrow online and in select stores.

If you're more of a peasant, then maybe you can get Fortnite's new Balenciaga-inspired skins in the game. Epic will be selling four outfits (seen below) inspired by various designs Balenciaga has put out over the years. Those will hit the Fortnite item shop at 8 pm ET today.

(Image credit: Balenciaga/Epic Games)

The in-game items also include new backpack back bling cosmetics inspired by Balenciaga bags. In real-life, a bag like this would run you $900.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There's also several new pickaxe styles based on Balenciaga's Speed shoes, new weapon wraps, a logo-emblazoned glider, plus a new emote.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Funny enough, this isn't the first time Epic and Balenciaga have met. The fashion house used Epic's Unreal Engine earlier this year to make a virtual showcase of its latest items, which is the exact kind of merger of tech and boutique goods that C-suites endlessly drool over, if my previous corporate writing gigs covering VR taught me anything.

Remember, folks: Eat the rich.