Fortnite adds plunger-like sticky grenades

Fortnite's latest update adds plunger-like sticky grenades, named Clingers. Used to topple enemies and structures alike in both Battle Royale and Save the World, they look like this:

Obtainable via floor loot, supply drops, supply llamas and treasure chests, the new tool is of Uncommon rarity, and has a 2.5 second explosion delay. If that's strapped to another player, expect to inflict 100 damage. Stickies attached to structures, on the other hand, deal 200.

Update v3.6's patch notes state that Clingers cannot explode mid-air, but will detonate if the building they're tied to is destroyed. In Save the World, stickies cannot damage player-built structures. Elsewhere, Save the World adds the Noble Launcher—a heavy weapon that fires a "wave of piercing energy". That's due on April 25 at 8pm ET/April 26 at 1am BST.

Update v3.6 also brings with it a 'Self-Service Cosmetic Returns' feature, whereby emotes, gliders, harvesting tools, back bling and outfits can be exchanged; whereas Battle Passes, Battle Pass tiers, Starters Packs, Founder's Packs and Founder's Pack upgrades cannot.

More on that, and the rest of what v3.6 is all about, can be read here.