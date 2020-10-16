How to enable two-factor authentication in Fortnite

If you want to protect your Epic account and all your Fortnite stuff, you'll need to set up two-factor authentication, or "2FA." We live in an age where hacks are commonplace, meaning your personal information, credit card, and precious V-bucks might be at risk. And your skins, too! Your precious, precious skins. That's why you'll need to know how to set up 2FA for Fortnite.

The good news is it's easy to do if you know where to go. Read on to find out how to enable two-factor authentication for Epic Games accounts.

How to set up 2FA on Epic

The first step is to log into your Epic account (or make one, if you don't have one already). After that, you'll be sent to your profile page. You'll see a column on the left. Select the "Password & Security" tab.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once on the Password & Security page, scroll down to find the two-factor authentication section.

You have three options for enabling 2FA in Fortnite. You can set up as many as you want and make one option your primary.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

2FA Option 1: Authenticator app.

For this option, you can download an authenticator app from your phone's app store. I recommend the Google Authenticator app. Any time you need to authenticate your login, you simply open up the app, look for the code it's generated, and enter it before it phases out.

2FA Option 2: SMS notification.

This one's familiar. You'll get a text with a code on your phone when trying to do a 2FA login.

2FA Option 3: Email notification.

Another self-explanatory option. Instead of a text, you'll get an email with a code you need to enter.

That's that. You've successfully enabled 2FA in Fortnite and across your Epic account. You might be required to sign back in, especially if you're logging in on a new device somewhere else, but it's a small price to pay for keeping your cosmetics and V-bucks out of thieving hands.

(Image credit: Epic GAmes)

What is 2FA?

Two-factor authentication—sometimes abbreviated to 2FA—is basically a double-check system that ensures you know what's going on with your account: Logins or changes have to be verified independently before they're allowed, through an emailed link or a standalone app. It can be a hassle sometimes, but the added security is worth it.

Despite that, not everyone takes advantage of the feature, either because they're not aware or they just can't be bothered. Thus, incentive: Spare Epic a potential support headache, and occasionally get some free emotes or other Fortnite cosmetics. Epic likes to reward users for staying safe.

