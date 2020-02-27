Former Wii U exclusive Wonderful 101 gets a firm PC release date

Many rejoiced upon hearing news that Platinum Games' Wonderful 101 would be saved from the obscurity of Wii U exclusivity. A remaster of the game quickly met and exceeded its Kickstarter target, and now it has a firm release date: May 19 in the US, and May 22 in Europe.

That's pretty quick, but it's a tad later than the earlier promise of April. Whatever the case, the wait (as short as it is) will be worth it: the isometric action game has a lovely Saturday morning cartoon vibe to it, and it garnered quite the cult following following its initial release in 2013.

It's been a busy 2020 so far for Platinum: The Japanese studio announced a new self-published "giant hero" game with the working title Project GG. There's expected to be two more big announcements from the studio in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out.