For Honor season two, 'Shadow and Might,' introduces the Centurion and the Shinobi

Ubisoft announced today that the second season of For Honor, entitled "Shadow and Might," kicks off on May 16, and as suggested by a leak last month, the Centurion and the Ninja—actually the Shinobi—are joining the fray. The new season will also see two new maps added, extra customization options and "gameplay updates," plus the start of the second round of the Faction War.

The teaser doesn't tell us anything much of substance, but Ubisoft filled in the blanks a little bit with brief descriptions of the two new classes. "The Shinobi are silent warriors able to move with a dancer’s grace and kill with precision thanks to a lifetime of disciplined training. They wield the traditional Japanese Kusarigama," it explained. "The Centurion sees the battlefield like a chessboard. Equipped with the reliable standard issue gladius, Centurions can bypass enemy defenses through strategic close-quarters combat."

Season two will also bring in a new "Epic" gear rarity level which will increase the maximum gear score, and rebalance the entire gear stats system. And, following a three-week break, it will mark the beginning of the second chapter of the Faction War, the persistent three-way throwdown between the Knights, the Samurai, and the Vikings. The Vikings handily won the first round, claiming more territories than the Knights and the Samurai combined.

The new maps and customization items coming in For Honor season two will be available free to all players on May 16. Season pass holders will also be given access to the two new heroes on the same day, while those without the pass will be able to unlock them using the Steel in-game currency beginning on May 23.