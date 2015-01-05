Five Nights at Freddy's 3 appears to be on its way

Update: Five Nights at Freddy's 3 is definitely in production, according to an auto-response email I received from Scott Games: "Five Nights at Freddy's 3 is in production! Please do not email me asking any questions about it; NO questions about FNaF3 will be read or answered!"

Original:

2014 was a great year for anyone into creepy animatronics. Five Nights at Freddy's released in August to unexpected acclaim, proving there is a market for ropey but frightening animatronic survival horror. If that wasn't enough, its considerably more difficult sequel released on Steam in early November. You might expect creator Scott Cawthon to take a break now, but according to a teaser on the developer's website, there's a third instalment on the way.

Well, that's according to the evidence anyway. No explicit announcement has been made, though as spotted by Gamespot, the above image taken from the Scott Games website bears the name 'fnaf3.jpg'. Considering how quickly Cawthon released the series' second instalment, it comes as no surprise that a third could be on its way.

I've contacted Scott Games for info. We reviewed the two Five Nights at Freddy's games last year, describing the sequel as "one of the scariest environments you’ll sweat in".