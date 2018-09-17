Five new Steam games you probably missed (September 17, 2018)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done.

Breathedge

Steam page

Release: September 13

Developer: RedRuins Softworks

Price: $15.99

It’s an Early Access survival game with two crucial points of difference: Breathedge is set in space, and features a chicken that doubles as a poking stick. Described by studio RedRuins Softworks as an “ironic outer space survival adventure game”, there’s definitely a comedic bent here: you play as a regular person who must deliver his grandfather’s ashes to a “massive space hearse”. This is where much of the survival plays out, both inside and outside, because as the gameplay video above demonstrates you’ll be floating in open space a fair bit, fishing for debris. You’ll be able to work towards making the space station more accommodating (read: you can upgrade and decorate it), and apparently you can build some kind of space car, too. Definitely worth a look, as it’s already attracted an “overwhelmingly positive” rating on Steam, with over 700 reviews.

Just One Line

Steam page

Release: September 13

Developer: JOL Studios

Price: $9.99

Described by the developer as a “text-adventure 2.0”, Just One Line is a leaderboard-centric fantasy RPG with a huge focus on consequential choices and immersive storytelling. “Create different adventurers by choosing their races and backgrounds and embark on a variety of epic quests,” so reads the Steam description. As you progress through the “potentially” endless game, you’ll unlock new character backgrounds and races, but most importantly you’ll be privy to an endless array of procedurally generated quests. It’s just exited Early Access, and is attracting “mostly positive” reviews thus far.

Old School Musical

Steam page

Release: September 13

Developer: La Moutarde

Price: $12.99

This is a rhythm game with a retro-gaming theme: you’ll be performing the usual reflex-oriented rhythm game tasksin order to win scenarios that are heavily indebted to games of yesteryear: side-scrollers, isometric RPGs, 16-bit racing games, and more. “With each note, you are responsible for the success of our two heroes' quest,” so reads the description. “Swing your sword and shoot with your spacecraft to the beat of chiptune tracks from Dubmood, Zabutom, Hello World, Yponeko and Le Plancton.” It’s also the second game this week to heavily feature a chicken in its trailer. I don’t understand the youth.

VRobot: VR Giant Robot Destruction Simulator

Steam page

Release: September 13

Developer: Luden.io

Price: $14.99

The name says it all: it’s a VR game about smashing up cities as a giant robot. Need I go on? You can smash buildings, throw buildings, smash cars, throw cars, catch planes, throw planes… you get the drift. You can also make tornadoes too, or would you prefer to chop everything down with a Transformer’s Sword? This chaos is stitched together by challenges you’ll need to complete, such as exceeding a score in a limited time period. But really: you’re a robot smashing everything in sight. You don’t need a reason to do that. There’s also multiplayer mode which pits you against another (human controlled) giant robot. After a stint in Early Access, VRobot is now feature complete.

Neonwall

Steam page

Release: September 14

Developer: Norain Games

Price: $9.99

Neonwall is a bit like a faster-paced, more neon-hued take on Lemmings: the objective is to clear a path for a hurtling ball, and to do so you’ll use two colored lasers to quickly clear obstacles in its path. “The lasers can break blocks, move them and most importantly exchange the color with the neon ball,” so reads the Steam description, adding: “the color in Neonwall is very important!” Neonwall also supports VR play.