Five new Steam games you probably missed (May 6, 2019)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2019 .

Epitasis

Release: May 2

Developer: Epitasis Games

Price: $19.99 | £15.49 | AU$28.95

Epitasis is a vibrantly coloured sci-fi puzzle game set in a mysterious open world. The focus is on slow and deliberate exploration, so you won't be encountering aggro enemies on your passage through the handcrafted lands. Honestly, a quick look at the trailer will tell you everything you need to know: if those landscapes resonate with you than Epitasis is almost certainly worth a shot. One for fans of Myst, The Witness, or else a more focused and handcrafted No Man's Sky.

Uboat

Release: May 1

Developer: Deep Water Studio

Price: $29.99 | £23.79 | AU$42.95

As the name implies, Uboat is a World War 2 era submarine sim, but with a twist: the focus is on crew management and survival, rather than manual navigation and combat. That means you'll be micro-managing most aspects of the crew's life, from physical through to metal health, in order to better equip them for war. You'll also be able to take on assignments which grant money and a higher reputation, which comes in handy if you want to upgrade your ship. The game's in Early Access, with the studio predicting a 2020 launch, which will usher in a full story campaign, new ships and modding support.

Guard Duty

Release: May 3

Developer: Sick Chicken Studios

Price: $9.99 | £7.19 | AU$14.50

Guard Duty is a point and click adventure clearly indebted to the classics of the 1990s. There are two playable characters: one is Tondbert, a castle guard with an appetite for booze who has failed to stop a "hooded figure" from breaching the castle walls. The other is Agent Starborn, who belongs to a resistance group determined to "overthrow evil" on Earth. These two stories, believe it or not, are definitely related, and you'll only find out how if you play the game. The art style is cheerful and the tone humorous. Looks like a good hangover game.

Precipice

Release: May 2

Developer: LRDGames, Inc

Price: $11.99 | £9.29 | AU$16.95

Here's a Cold War strategy game all about recruiting and supporting collaborators in enemy territory, while avoiding as much as possible direct conflict with the enemy (all the better to avoid Mutual Assured Destruction!). "​In Precipice, subterfuge is the most important strategy," the description reads. "Safeguard your closest allies and change unfavorable regimes without giving away your long-term ambitions. Every action risks an enemy reprisal, and if nobody backs down from a standoff, we all lose." The game supports two-players too, if you've got a friend fond of treachery.

Jump King

Release: May 2

Developer: LRDGames, Inc

Price: $12.99 | £10.99 | AU$16.95

Jump King is a "tactical leaping adventure" – or in other words, a game about jumping upwards through an increasingly dangerous obstacle course. The catch is that if you fall you fall, perhaps not right to the start of the game (though that's possible), but enough to make you swear. Think Bennett Foddy's Getting Over It, except you're a more conventional platforming hero and not, thank god, a man stuck in a cauldron. As a result, Jump King is a bit less punishing, and the ye olde pixel-art style is also quite appealing. Still, avoid if you're easily annoyed.