Five new Steam games you probably missed (August 24, 2020)

Dread X Collection 2

Release:‌ ‌August 22

Developer:‌ ‌Various ‌

Price:‌ ‌$9.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£7.19‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$14.50‌

Here's the second collection of morsel-sized horror games from Dread X, this time packaging 12 games all developed in ten days with the general theme of 'Lovecrafting'. Obviously one is put in mind of the cosmic horror writer, but the games are typically varied: there's a creepypasta-inspired game called Secret Cow Level (brilliant name), a game about a mysterious hole in an arcade, and an anime-inspired visual novel featuring some kind of squidlike monster. The first Dread X Collection was well worth a look - this one seems just as fascinating.

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Release:‌ August 21‌

Developer:‌ ‌Soleil Ltd‌ ‌

Price:‌ ‌$39.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£30.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$56.95‌

Here's a 3D action platformer adaptation of the beloved Samurai Jack cartoon series. I haven't seen the show so can't vouch for its authenticity, but Battle Through Time looks like a serviceable hack 'n slasher, and it features the cartoon's voice actors so it's no cheap knock-off. It's a single-player affair with a few light RPG elements (there are more than a dozen weapons and unlockable skills) but it's the fluid combat that'll keep you interested, even if you don't know who Samurai Jack is (and whether that's his real name).

Grand Tactician: The Civil War (1861 - 1865)

Release:‌ ‌August 22‌

Developer:‌ ‌Oliver Keppelmüller

Price:‌ ‌$39.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£34.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$56.95

Here's an immaculately detailed real-time strategy game set during the American Civil War. There's no lack of similarly themed games, but this one looks like it belongs in 2020, and it looks like developer Oliver Keppelmüller hasn't made any compromises where complexity is concerned. It's currently in Early Access, though there's quite a bit to play already, with most of the remaining development period being focused on bug fixing and balancing. The full 1.0 version is expected to release by end of year.

Rainy Season

Release:‌ ‌August 20 ‌

Developer:‌ Inasa Fujio ‌

Price:‌ ‌$3.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£2.89‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$5.95

Here's a first-person narrative game about "an ordinary family spending time at home during the rain." It's a short affair with an estimated one hour play time, but it's rich in atmosphere and interactivity, and if you're a fan of games that let you potter around listlessly (think Shenmue, Gone Home) it's definitely worth a look.

Griefhelm

Release:‌ ‌August 21

Developer:‌ ‌Johnny Dale Lonack‌

Price:‌ ‌$19.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£15.49‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$28.95

Griefhelm kinda looks like what For Honor would be if it was a 2D sidescroller. It's a 'tactical dueling game' with a medieval theme, and the animations are much more lifelike and detailed than what you'd normally expect from a sidescroller. There's a single-player campaign, but Griefhelm's staying power resides in its multiplayer, which supports local and online play. If you loved Nidhogg but found it a bit too cute, this looks like a very meaty affair.

