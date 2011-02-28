Croteam have put up the first Serious Sam 3 screenshot on their Facebook page, showing a hulking monster behind some bars in a bullet-ridden urban area.

They're calling the game Serious Sam: BFE, but aren't saying what the initials stand for yet. The prevailing fan spectulation is that since the first game was The First Encounter, it could be a prequel: Before First Encounter. But setting the game before Sam's first encounter with his enemies would rather limit the scope for any, you know, encounters.

The Arabic writing on the street sign suggests that the sequel may be set on Earth rather than an alien world. Battle for Earth?

