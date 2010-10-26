Popular

First episode of Back to the Future currently free

By

Earlier we mentioned that Telltale's episodic Back to the Future was coming in December. Savygamer has spotted a chance to get the first episode for free. Simply head to the Telltale offer page and click the gigantic 'redeem' button, then create a free Telltale account. You'll need to give it your home address, but that's it: you're now the proud owner of BttF Episode 1. You might want to hurry, though, as there's no indication as to how long this offer will last.

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
See comments