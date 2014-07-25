Firefly Online releases first game footage, announces returning cast members

Ah, 2002. A year when you could legitimately use Papyrus and still be a beloved TV show. Despite the font, Firefly remains much missed by its fans. Firefly Online, then, is hoping to capture some of that enthusiasm—and has enlisted the original cast to help. At this year's San Diego Comic Con, it was announced that all of the primary cast will be reprising their roles for the MMO, which is being developed for Windows, Mac and mobiles. A new trailer has also emerged, showing the first footage from the game.

Described as an "online strategic roleplaying game", the video's description sounds like the perfect setup for a Firefly game. "Players take on the role of a ship captain as they hire a crew and lead missions, while trading with and competing against millions of other players like themselves."

Unfortunately, it doesn't look particularly impressive. While securing the original cast is a nice coup for the atmosphere and legitimacy of the game, I can't imagine a joint PC/mobile game is the way most Firefly fans dreamed of exploring that setting.

Firefly Online is "coming soon," apparently.