Firefall trailers tease Engineer and Biotech updates: lightning guns, poison clouds

It looks as though Firefall's summer milestone update is going to have a very significant impact on the behaviour of each class. New weapons and subtle changes in each character's role are sure to have important knock-on effects in Firefall's firefights. Take the medic as an example, he'll no longer be called a medic, he'll be a "biotech," with more offensive capabilities and a skill that lets him fart out noxious fumes as he runs to dissuade pursuers. His insta-revive will be tweaked, so he has to get close before he can revive an ally.

The Engineer, meanwhile, has a new lightning cannon that does more damage the longer it's trained on an enemy. He can also throw down multiple mini-turrets and shields to cower behind. See all of those abilities in the two trailers below.

Firefall won't have a big official launch, it's gradually expanding as servers come online and the world grows. You can sign up for a chance to play on the beta signup page of the official Firefall site .