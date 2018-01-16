Final Fantasy 15 PC release date set, 4K specs confirmed

After my hands-on at last year's Gamescom, I declared Final Fantasy 15's Windows Edition a sight to see in 4K, if you've got the PC to handle it. Now, publisher Square Enix has revealed the hardware you'll need to make this happen, and has announced when we'll visit Eon on desktop: March 6, 2018.

Back in October, FF15's minimum and recommended system specifications appeared on its Microsoft Store page, which Sam Horti rightly described as "surprisingly accessible". The game's 4K HDR specs are expectedly more demanding. Here's an overview:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Fall Creators update

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 (3.6GHz and above), or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X (3.6GHz and above)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Main memory: 16GB

Resolution: 4K(2160p)

Hard disc free space on SSD: Over 155GB

On that, a coinciding statement reads: "A benchmark tool and instructions to help players optimize their PCs for the game’s launch will be available beginning February 1. Please visit the official website for more information. Final Fantasy 15: Windows Edition supports Native 4K and 8K resolutions with HDR10 and DOLBY ATMOS along with ongoing mod support."

Final Fantasy 15's Windows Edition (Royal Edition as it'll appear on consoles, featured above) also comes with a number of features that have been added to the base game since its console launch in 2016. New side quests and enemies such as the Cerberus and Omega, for example, are available through the expanded map of the Crown City of Insomnia. Players will also take on the Rulers of Yore, reads a statement.

A "fully-controllable" Royal Vessel boat—that allows travel between Cape Caem and Altissia—also awaits PC players, as does a new accessory that unleashes powerful attacks. "More than a dozen" slices of DLC make it into the Windows Edition too, and a new first-person camera mode will change how players view Eon entirely.

Again, Final Fantasy 15: Windows Edition is due on March 6, 2018. More information can be found via the game's Steam page.