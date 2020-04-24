Who will make the FIFA 20 Team of the Season So Far?

The FIFA 20 TOTS (Team of the Season) event is a little different from previous years, and there are no prizes for guessing why. Since the coronavirus outbreak has left football at a standstill with matches left unplayed and leagues paused—perhaps indefinitely—this year it's the FIFA 20 TOTSSF (Team of the Season So Far).

But the central thrust behind the latest Ultimate Team promotion remains the same: celebrating the very best footballers in each league so far this season in one of the biggest events in the FUT calendar. As ever we'll be getting unique, boosted cards with which to enhance squads based on the games that have actually been played this year. I'll go into the specifics of how it works this season below.

We'll know the community Team of the Season today, April 24, 2020, at 6pm BST (1pm EDT/10am PDT). I'll include the list of finalists in full here then, so stay tuned to this page later today. If you want a reminder of the nominations we've been voting on, check out the full list on Futwiz.

How the FIFA 20 TOTSSF works this year

Given the unprecedented times in which we find ourselves, arguably the biggest event in the FIFA Ultimate Team calendar is different this year. Since the coronavirus may have ended football leagues across the world prematurely, the FIFA 20 TOTSSF has been voted on by FIFA community sites Futwiz and Futhead. Voting on the original shortlist is now closed.

There are a few rules to keep in mind. No more than five players from the same league will feature in the final 23-player squad, and there must be at least two goalkeepers, six defenders, six midfielders, and, three forwards. Then TOTS squads for the major leagues will likely follow.

FIFA 20 TOTSSF predictions: Who'll make the final squad?

With the restrictions in mind in terms of leagues and positions, Futhead has put their expected squad together. They know their community better than anybody else, so here's what they've come up with:

First XI

GK: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) - 88

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) - 88 LB: Grimaldo (Benfica) - 83

Grimaldo (Benfica) - 83 CB: Pique (Barcelona) - 88

Pique (Barcelona) - 88 CB: Diego Godin (Inter Milan) - 88

Diego Godin (Inter Milan) - 88 RB: Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) - 80

Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) - 80 CDM: Thiago (Bayern Munich) - 87

Thiago (Bayern Munich) - 87 CDM: Casemiro (Real Madrid) - 87

Casemiro (Real Madrid) - 87 CDM: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) - 89

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) - 89 CAM: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) - 84

Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) - 84 ST: Mauro Icardi (PSG) - 85

Mauro Icardi (PSG) - 85 ST: Falcao (Galatasaray) - 83

Subs

GK: Bernd Leno (Arsenal) - 84

Bernd Leno (Arsenal) - 84 CB: Joe Gomez (Liverpool) - 80

Joe Gomez (Liverpool) - 80 CB: Fernandinho (Manchester City) - 87

Fernandinho (Manchester City) - 87 LM: Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) - 83

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) - 83 CM: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) - 79

Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) - 79 ST: Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach) - 80

Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach) - 80 ST: Moussa Dembele (Lyon) - 80

Reserves