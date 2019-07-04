How to unlock Final Fantasy 14's new Gunbreaker job

Gunblades, the iconic Final Fantasy weapon, are now available in Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers—but only if you're playing as the new Gunbreaker job. This new tank class uses special ammunition to empower its slashing abilities and also comes with some helpful defensive capabilities like being able to shield party members from physical or magical attacks.

But where do you find the quest to unlock the Gunbreaker? This guide will help.

Before you get started, understand that the Gunbreaker requires you to own Final Fantasy: Shadowbringers. You'll also need to have another combat class (excluding Blue Mage) leveled up to 60 in order to access the required quest. That's because the Gunbreaker itself starts at level 60—so you won't have to worry about playing catch-up all the way from level one.

Assuming you meet those requirements, unlocking the Gunbreaker is actually quite simple. Just head to New Gridania and head to the coordinates X: 11.5 Y: 11.9. There you'll find an NPC called God's Quiver Bow who will have a quest available. Once you accept that quest, you'll automatically be given your first Gunblade and a suit of Gunbreaker armor to wear. From there, you're free to level the new class however you see fit—just remember to come back every few levels to pick up the next chapter of the Gunbreaker job questline.

For more information on Gunbreaker abilities, job quests, and anything else you need to know, check out the FF14 wiki. The video above is also a quick overview of the new class.

If you want to find out where to unlock Shadowbringers' other new job, the Dancer, read our guide here.