Feed your PC this 16GB kit of fast RGB RAM for just $109 today

It was only a short while ago when a 16GB kit of RAM commanded your first born, a blood oath, and a pile of gold. Fortunately RAM prices have come down—way down—and there are even some deals to be had, such as this 16GB kit of G.Skill Trident Z RGB DDR4-3600 memory.

In general, the Trident Z RGB series is some of the best RAM for gaming if you are in the market for a kit with lights. This particular one brings the light show, but it's also fast. At this speed and capacity, there's no cheaper RGB kit. It's not much more than non-RGB kits, either.

Does RAM speed and capacity matter for gaming? Alan recently ran a bunch of tests and found that 16GB is pretty much the sweet spot—there are noticeable gains to be had in going from 8GB to 16GB, but not a lot of benefit in going from 16GB to 32GB or 64GB. As for speed, it makes more of a difference on AMD systems.

"On the AMD side, we saw substantive frame rate improvements moving from 2666MHz up to 3600MHz; a 7 percent total improvement in Shadow of the Tomb Raider from the slowest to fastest with a steady increase across frequencies, 15 percent in Total War, and a very solid 20 percent in Metro where every frame is crucial," Alan wrote.

In short, the kit that is on sale here represents a solid combination of capacity, speed, and price, with RGB lighting to boot.

