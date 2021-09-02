Far Cry 6 won't require a high-end PC to play

With Far Cry 6 now just over a month away, it is once again time for PC gamers everywhere to grapple with the age-old question, "Will this hot new game run on my machine?" Ubisoft unveiled the official system requirements today, and the good news is that for most of us, the answer to that question is, "Actually, yes."

Admittedly you're not going to get the most mind-melting eye candy ever at the bottom end of the scale, but 30 fps at 1080p is perfectly playable. That's what you'll get with the minimum spec:

1080p, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

CPU : AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1GHz or Intel i5-4460 3.2GHz

: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1GHz or Intel i5-4460 3.2GHz GPU : AMD RX 460 4GB or Nvidia GTX 960 4GB

: AMD RX 460 4GB or Nvidia GTX 960 4GB RAM : 8GB (Dual-channel mode)

: 8GB (Dual-channel mode) Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Of course, if you have more horsepower under the hood, you'll be able to do more with it.

1080p, 60 FPS, DirectX raytracing off

CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 3.8GHz or Intel i7-7700 3.6GHz

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 3.8GHz or Intel i7-7700 3.6GHz GPU : AMD RX VEGA64 8GB or Nvidia GTX 1080 8GB

: AMD RX VEGA64 8GB or Nvidia GTX 1080 8GB RAM : 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

: 16GB (Dual-channel mode) Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX raytracing off

CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 3.8GHz or Intel i7-9700 3.6GHz

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 3.8GHz or Intel i7-9700 3.6GHz GPU : AMD RX 5700XT 8GB or Nvidia RTX 2070 Super 8GB

: AMD RX 5700XT 8GB or Nvidia RTX 2070 Super 8GB RAM : 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

: 16GB (Dual-channel mode) Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37GB for HD textures (optional)

1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX raytracing on

Storage : 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37GB for HD textures (optional)

: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37GB for HD textures (optional) CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7GHz or Intel i5-10600 4.1GHz

: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7GHz or Intel i5-10600 4.1GHz GPU : AMD RX 6900XT 16GB or Nvidia RTX 3070 8GB

: AMD RX 6900XT 16GB or Nvidia RTX 3070 8GB RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

4K, 30 FPS, DirectX raytracing on

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 3.7GHz or Intel i7-10700k 3.8GHz

: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 3.7GHz or Intel i7-10700k 3.8GHz GPU : AMD RX 6800 16GB or Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB

: AMD RX 6800 16GB or Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB RAM : 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

: 16GB (Dual-channel mode) Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37GB for HD textures (optional)

The PC version of Far Cry 6 will also support uncapped framerates, widescreen and multi-monitor setups, "in-depth customization options," AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, a built-in benchmarking too, and other advanced options.

Far Cry 6 is set to launch on October 7 and despite what Giancarlo Esposito may have told you, his character Anton Castillo is very definitely a bad guy. You can get a closer look at what's in store during your jaunt to the island of Yara in our recent hands-on preview.