Far Cry 6 story trailer confirms the bad guy is really bad

By

Get ready for the revolution.

Far Cry 6 released a new story trailer at Gamescom today, giving you a little look into the life of head honcho Anton Castillo, played by the always rad Giancarlo Esposito. Castillo rules the Caribbean island of Yara and, bad news for him, there's a revolution brewing.

But why? What's made the people of Yara finally decide enough is enough? Well, turns out Castillo's scientists have developed an effective cancer cure, which is being grown in Yara's tobacco crops. A cancer cure you can smoke? That sounds excellent.

Before you roll up a fat oily cigar and start smoking the cancer away, you should know Castillo is apparently enslaving his own citizens to work in those curative tobacco fields, which is a pretty terrible thing to do. Also, he's a horrible murderer, and the trailer shows his soldiers gunning down a boat full of innocent people.

To top it off, he puts a gun into his young son's hand, apparently to encourage him execute a helpless prisoner. Yes, it looks like the bad guy is indeed bad after all. Far Cry 6 is due out October 7.

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
