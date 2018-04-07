Far Cry 5's week one sales more than doubled those of Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5's moose-whacking, bear-exploding, shovel-throwing brand of chaos has been a big hit with buyers—in its first week, it has sold more than double what Far Cry 4 sold in the same time period, Ubisoft has announced.

It's the fastest-selling game in the history of the series, and the second best launch of any Ubisoft game ever, behind The Division. It brought in more than $310 million in its first seven days, Ubisoft said, but some of the more playful stats about the game's first week are far more interesting: players have thrown more than 35 million sticks of dynamite and been ambushed by skunks more than 8,000 times, Ubisoft said on its blog.

The developer didn't reveal the full sales figures, but investment firm Jefferies Group estimates that the game has sold just shy of five million copies in its first week (via French website Boursier).

It's been a hit with streamers, naturally, with Twitch users streaming more than 55,000 hours, and Far Cry 5 YouTube videos have amassed more than 117 million views: both records for Ubisoft games.

If you haven't decided whether it's for you or not, then Chris's review is this-a-way.