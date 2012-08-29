Far Cry 3 trailer features deadpan tour guide, murderous archipelago

Man, those guided tours always manage to transform a magically exotic getaway into a snooze-fest beyond endurance. You've got the carefully supervised orientation, the carefully supervised safari, the carefully supervised buffet line, and the carefully supervised oh, look, my arm disappeared down a tiger's gullet. While the latter normally won't appear on a travel brochure's "memorable experiences" bullet list, running away from really big jungle cats accompanies the crypt-defiling, hang-gliding, and tribal-tattooing activities you'll partake in Far Cry 3's psychotic Rook Islands. See glimpses of all of them in the trailer below, and check out our latest hands-on preview for more info.