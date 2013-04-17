Popular

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon's live-action trailer is as silly as you might expect

By

We've seen it in (brief) action , we've even played it , but a part of me still worries that Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon is an elaborate joke. May 1st will come around, and instead of the weird 80s-inspired neon expansion/total conversion releasing, Ubisoft will instead collectively jump out of their carefully chosen hiding spaces and shout "April Fool's Month!" This live action trailer isn't helping. It's a very silly thing, and all the better for it.

Surviving a nuclear explosion by hiding behind an evil virus-infected android? It's the retro-future post-post-apocalypse version of Duck and Cover .

In the increasingly likely event that it is real, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon will be released May 1st.

Phil Savage

