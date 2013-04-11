Popular

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon reveal trailer is the most 80s thing you will see today

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon - Trailer

This trailer for the ridiculous Far Cry 3 expandalone Blood Dragon is like a powerful cyborg punch to the nostalgia glands. It's got everything: 80s people eating greasy breakfasts, grimy shop fronts, spandex, lasers, the post-post-apocalypse, and cartoon metal men battling around the sickening fuzz of a VHS filter. Somehow, amidst all this, there's also some footage of the game.

It's such a bizarre direction for Far Cry 3 to take that I almost still don't believe it's real. Except it is. You can pre-order it on Steam and everything. Ubisoft sum up the plot, such as it is, like so: "The year is 2007 and you are Sergeant Rex Colt, a Mark IV Cyber Commando. Your mission: get the girl, kill the baddies, and save the world."

From the footage, you can see it's still unmistakably Far Cry 3, only soaked in a bath of neon and testosterone. There are robots, there are laser knives, there are green-eyed panthers and a command to flip your enemies the bird. This is all as it should be.

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon is due out May 1st, for £11.99.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
