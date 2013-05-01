Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon releases today, launch trailer promises robo-balls to the wall action

And Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon's month-long campaign of hyperactive teasers comes to an end. It's been a mostly insane tour of slightly-off 80s cliches, most memorably the animated cartoon and cheesy live-action movie . Disappointingly, the launch trailer hasn't focused on the 80s most endearing legacy: the earnest montage. Still, this increasingly explosive look the game's violence and screaming is almost as good.

[VAMS id="d1w842s1PcngP"]

Wait, so even the snake is evil?

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon is out today. If the above video hasn't persuaded you it's worth your time, maybe our hands-on preview will.